The Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is Ready for this Year’s Holiday Season

With the first bookings starting on November 1, 2019, the brand new Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas will be ready to welcome its first guests just in time for this year’s holiday season. The new Four Seasons resort from Mexico spreads over 1,000 acres and comes with its own white sand beach and swimming areas on the shores of the beautiful Sea of Cortez.

Designed by Guerin Glass Architects, the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas will feature 118 elegant guest rooms and 23 luxurious suites, complete with private terraces and stunning sights of the sea, perfect for both outdoor and indoor living.

The chic decor in the rooms includes metal, wood, glass, plaster, stone, and on top of all that, art made by local artists. The sunlit bathrooms and the oversized bathtubs will be a pleasure for most guests, while the outdoor showers and private plunge pools on the first floor rooms will appeal to anybody.

In terms of dining, there are many interesting options at this high-end resort, with products taken from the 18 acres of organic farms and orchards on the property’s land. There are five restaurants, bars and cafes on-site, with tasty options from seafood and international cuisine to a brasserie, al fresco bar and grill and a superb cafe.

Other amenities include a well equipped Spa and Wellness Center with 10 treatment rooms and 2 couples suites. There are also four expansive pools, a golf course, events area, fitness gym and a complete Sports Complex, plus a Teen and Kids Center. And on top of that, the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos is the first Four Seasons resort with a private marina.