Lamar Hunt’s wife, Norma, Hopes to Sell their Napa Vineyard for $19.95 Million

Lamar Hunt, the legendary founder of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Wizards, got his hands on this spectacular property back in 2000, together with his wife Norma. They’ve transformed it into the lavish retreat that it is today, a top winery, widely known as the Napa Vineyard.

Today, Norma Hunt listed this stunning property for sale at a whooping $19.95 million. The property is located in Knights Valley just north of Calistoga and has no less than 40 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon vines. It’s an exquisite sustainable boutique winery known for its distinguished Perfect Season wine, with a 2016 bottle selling for around $150.

With Lamar passing away back in 2006 and his wife Norma feeling that she’s achieved her goals with the winery, the property awaits for a new owner and hopefully a wine connoisseur to take it over from here.

Winery aside, the massive estate features a wonderful 6.615 square feet home with three bedrooms and beautiful interior decor. The house boasts huge decks and beamed ceilings, a lovely stone fireplace, media room and gym, and a four car garage.