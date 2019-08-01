fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Rafael Nadal Commissioned a Bespoke 80-foot Sunreef Power Yacht

rafael nadal sunreef 5

Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal is easily one of the greatest ever to play the game, with no less than 82 titles already, among which there are 18 Grand Slam victories and 34 ATP Tour Masters 1,000 titles. What not many might know is that he also loves the sea. A lot. And for this passion of his, he recently commissioned a new luxurious 80 Sunreef Power catamaran.

The guys from Sunreef Yachts have already started building his custom yacht and will deliver it sometime during 2020. The legendary tennis player, who was born in Manacor in the Balearic Islands and had the sea as part of his life for such a long time, has jumped aboard the Sunreef Yachts family to fulfill his passion for boats and sailing the open sea.

rafael nadal sunreef 2

If you want to see how cool is Rafael Nadal’s future yacht, the 80 Sunreef Power will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2019. The stunning 23.95 meter vessel, with space for up to 12 guests, will probably be a perfect fit for Nadal.

At the same time, Sunreef Yachts’ founder and president, Francis Lapp, has shown himself more than happy and excited to have one of the greatest tennis players of all time on board.

rafael nadal sunreef 1

Tags:
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.