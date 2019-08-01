Rafael Nadal Commissioned a Bespoke 80-foot Sunreef Power Yacht

Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal is easily one of the greatest ever to play the game, with no less than 82 titles already, among which there are 18 Grand Slam victories and 34 ATP Tour Masters 1,000 titles. What not many might know is that he also loves the sea. A lot. And for this passion of his, he recently commissioned a new luxurious 80 Sunreef Power catamaran.

The guys from Sunreef Yachts have already started building his custom yacht and will deliver it sometime during 2020. The legendary tennis player, who was born in Manacor in the Balearic Islands and had the sea as part of his life for such a long time, has jumped aboard the Sunreef Yachts family to fulfill his passion for boats and sailing the open sea.

If you want to see how cool is Rafael Nadal’s future yacht, the 80 Sunreef Power will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2019. The stunning 23.95 meter vessel, with space for up to 12 guests, will probably be a perfect fit for Nadal.

At the same time, Sunreef Yachts’ founder and president, Francis Lapp, has shown himself more than happy and excited to have one of the greatest tennis players of all time on board.