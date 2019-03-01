La Maison is Baccarat’s First Collection of Furniture Line

Baccarat has impressed everyone who attended the 2019 Maison & Objet show in Paris by unveiling the brand’s first furniture and home accessories collection, designed together with the brilliant team from Luxury Living Group. Called La Maison, this elegant collection comes as an instinctive extension of what Baccarat usually offers, with inspiration drawn from the brand’s history.

La Maison features stylish furniture pieces and unique home accessories with a timeless design. Some of the best interior designers from all around the world worked on th is collection and the result is simply astonishing. Manufactured in Italy and distributed worldwide, this collection is a stamp of the craftsmanship of Baccarat’s artisans, passed on from one generation to the other for more than two centuries.

The collection is a true mix of heritage and modernity, and a result of the high standards of furniture manufacture and the knowledge accumulated across the time. It’s unique and elegant and aimed at discerning consumers who want more Baccarat in their lives.

La Maison will be manufactured and distributed by Luxury Living Group and the production of the crystal pieces that will grace some of these items will stay with the fine artisans of Baccarat.