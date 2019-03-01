Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

La Maison is Baccarat’s First Collection of Furniture Line

Baccarat-La-Maison-collection-2019-1

Baccarat has impressed everyone who attended the 2019 Maison & Objet show in Paris by unveiling the brand’s first furniture and home accessories collection, designed together with the brilliant team from Luxury Living Group. Called La Maison, this elegant collection comes as an instinctive extension of what Baccarat usually offers, with inspiration drawn from the brand’s history.

La Maison features stylish furniture pieces and unique home accessories with a timeless design. Some of the best interior designers from all around the world worked on th is collection and the result is simply astonishing. Manufactured in Italy and distributed worldwide, this collection is a stamp of the craftsmanship of Baccarat’s artisans, passed on from one generation to the other for more than two centuries.

Baccarat-La-Maison-collection-2019-2

The collection is a true mix of heritage and modernity, and a result of the high standards of furniture manufacture and the knowledge accumulated across the time. It’s unique and elegant and aimed at discerning consumers who want more Baccarat in their lives.

La Maison will be manufactured and distributed by Luxury Living Group and the production of the crystal pieces that will grace some of these items will stay with the fine artisans of Baccarat.

Baccarat-La-Maison-collection-2019-5

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Baccarat Harcourt Abysse caviar set 1
The Baccarat Harcourt Abysse Caviar Set Adds Flavor To Your Life
La Petite Robe Noire 5th Anniversary Edition 1
Guerlain’s La Petite Robe Noire 5th Anniversary Edition
Baccarat Hotel New York 1
The gorgeous Baccarat Hotel New York Inspires us with Awe
Baccarat-Par-Marie-Hélène-De-Taillac 1
Marie-Hélène De Taillac Takes The Baccarat Name To New Heights

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.