Kyoto Tokyu Hotel is Just Another Reason to Travel to Japan

If you haven’t added Kyoto, Japan, to your travel list yet, let me give you some numbers: 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites, more than 1,600 classical Buddhist temples, several imperial palaces, spectacular gardens everywhere, numerous Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.

This city was the imperial capital of Japan for more than 1,000 years, that’s why it’s one of Japan’s (and the world’s) most culturally enriched towns right now. Kyoto might be the most rewarding destination you’ve ever seen, and you just couldn’t find a better starting point than the exclusive and refined Kyoto Tokyu Hotel.

Established back in 1982, this high-end hotel has an atmosphere of serenity throughout its grounds, with a magical mix of Japanese design flourishes and contemporary decor elements. The same thing can be said about the 408 stunning guest rooms and suites on offer here, which were specially designed with relaxation and comfort in mind, featuring luxury amenities, modern baths and many other goodies.

The superb courtyard terrace, six banquet venues, and a fully-equipped fitness center and spa will make your stay at Kyoto Tokyu Hotel even more incredible. But there are also three restaurants and a lovely bar on location, offering a full dining experience, with worldwide dishes at Kazahana, and the chance to enjoy the flavors of China at Star Hill and local Kyoto cuisine Tankuma Kitamise. What’s your flavor?