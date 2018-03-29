Novitec Takes The Lamborghini Aventador S to New Extremes

The Lamborghini Aventador S doesn’t really need a lot of help to stand out of a crowd and shock and awe everyone. With 730 ponies on tap and outrageous looks going its way, I think it’s safe to assume that no mere mortal can face it and remain oblivious to its charms.

However, the car tuners from Novitec have come up with a new series of enhancements designed to make this Italian beast look and feel even more outrageous. The German tuning shop added a new exhaust system to this supercar, made of high-tech Inconel, thus reducing overall weight by an impressive 46 pounds (21 kilograms). That’s a good start, right?

As a result, the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine will now develop 752 hp and 732 Nm of torque, enabling the upgraded Lamborghini to go from 0 to.o 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds before maxing out at 217 mph (350 km/h).

The guys from Novitec also worked their magic in terms of looks and handling, lowering the car’s suspension system 1.2 in / 30 mm and adding a full carbon fiber aero kit to the Aventador S, making sure stability, performance and aerodynamics will be as close to perfection as possible.

The car tuner’s custom NL3 wheels can be also added to this beast, in various finishes and wrapped around in Pirelli P Zero rubber. An adjustable aluminum sports suspension is also on offer, s well as a wide range of interior upgrades that will make the lucky owner of this beast feel proud each and every second of the day.