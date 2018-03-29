The Horizon FD87 Skyline is Ready for a New Adventure

Unveiled at the 2018 Palm Beach boat show, the Horizon FD87 Skyline is a unique vessel that promises passengers more than comfortable sailing and a few bespoke amenities. Set to benefit from a minimal draft, excellent fuel efficiency, and little drag, the blue vessel before you is way more spacious than one might expect.

The yacht’s lucky owner requested an enclosed upper bridge rather than the shipyard’s standard raised-pilothouse, which means this is truly a unique creation. Furthermore, its ability to cruise anywhere, either in air-conditioned comfort or with the heat on full blast, is yet another appealing feature of this yacht; but what about the comforts inside?

High ceilings, large windows and cleverly designed spaces help natural light make its way on the inside, complementing the yacht’s lovely decor elements and features. FD87’s gorgeous accommodations include a large master suite on the main deck, four guest staterooms on the lower deck, and quarters at the stern for a crew of three.

The boat’s wide 23-foot beam made room for a quite generous beach club, overlooking the extended swim platform. Here, a small bar, as well as a television, fridge, icemaker, and sink will make sure no desire will be left unattended for. The yacht’s outer social areas also include four lounges for alfresco dining, several sunbeds, and wide walkways.

The bulbous high-performance piercing bow under the water allows this vessel to brag about a decent range of 1,780 miles at 10 knots and a top speed of 16 knots; meanwhile, twin 1,136-hp Caterpillar C18 engines work tirelessly to keep everything in motion. Would you like to relax on Horizon’s FD87 Skyline?