W Tower Tel Aviv Shows Off a Magnificent Triplex Penthouse

A stunning penthouse, comprised of the 44th, 45th, and 46th floors of the imposing W Tower in Tel Aviv, is looking to find a new owner right now. Found on the city’s exclusive Park Tzameret enclave, this lavish penthouse could be yours for 30,000,000 Shekel or around $8.6 million in US dollars.

It offers 4,000 sq. ft. of pure awesomeness, delivering sublime views of the city and the Mediterranean sea, with high ceilings and a glass catwalk overlooking the great-room. The luxurious residence features 3 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths, while a state of the art chef’s kitchen and high-end designer details make sure each and every second you spend home will be memorable.

The list of amenities includes a private elevator which services all three floors, as well as a private rooftop pool with panoramic vistas of the city. Had enough? I sincerely doubt that, and the gallery below will most likely convince you to move to Tel Aviv for good and enjoy the exclusivity and luxury that come with such a property.

It’s a world class architectural masterpiece that could please even the most discerning buyers. Now, obviously, not everyone will be able to afford this penthouse, but exclusivity has been known to come at a high price. Maybe some of you will be lucky enough to be invited over.

[sothebysrealty]