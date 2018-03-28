The Chopard L.U.C. All in One Will Brighten Your Day

I sure hope it will, because it’s cold and it’s raining cats and dogs from where I’m typing. The new Chopard L.U.C. All in One is a wonderful timepiece, available in 18kt rose gold or in platinum, and showing off a sleek 46 mm case and double AR-coated sapphire crystals that help it withstand waters as deep as 30 meters.

Please note that there will only be 10 units available for each version, so you’d better hurry up if you want to enjoy one of your own. The Swiss manual-wind Chopard in-house caliber L.U.C 05.01-L will keep everything in motion, for as long as seven days, even if the owner is nowhere in sight.

The 18kt rose gold version features a hand-guilloché dial finished in a verdigris color, with gilded hour-markers, as well as gilded Dauphine fusée-type hands for the hours and minutes. Also worth mentioning are the red hands for the power reserve and the neat sunrise and sunset indications.

Platinum customers will also receive a hand-guilloché dial, but this time in a chic grey-blue coloring, with snailed hollowed counters and a snailed silver-toned exterior. The Rhodium-plated hour-markers and also the Rhodium-plated Dauphine fusée-type hands for the hours and minutes make this piece even more exquisite.

Depending on the version you go for, you will receive either a hand-stitched brown or a blue alligator leather strap, with brown alligator leather lining, and an 18kt rose or a white gold folding clasp. Which one is it going to be?