B&O PLAY Introduce The Spring-Summer 2018 Collection

This is the new B&O PLAY Spring-Summer 2018 collection, with the high-end Danish brand aiming to sell us a seasonal range of limited edition premium headphones and speakers. The wonderful hues of the ocean were the main inspiration for this collection, and we totally love the results.

This new and exciting range was designed with explorers in mind, for those people who love nothing more than to enjoy the ever-changing environment that is our planet. The B&O PLAY Spring-Summer 2018 collection is characterized by Aloe – a light, natural green shade that makes me think about waves, Steel Blue, a dark turquoise shade like the sea at night and Teal, a dark green shade resembling a rising wave. Which one do you prefer?

Already available online, this lovely collection includes the $299 Beoplay H4 wireless headphones designed by Jakob Wagner finished in Aloe and Steel Blue. Also worth mentioning are the $169 Beoplay P2 portable speaker, that’s available in the new Teal color, as well as the Beoplay A1 speaker, priced at $249, and available in Aloe and Steel Blue.

What better way to explore the world than having your favorite tunes or soundtracks keeping you company in high-quality audio quality and from these stylish headphones or speakers? This is definitely a good way to start the spring/summer season; wouldn’t you agree?