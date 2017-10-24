Klipsch’s New Speaker Package Wil Get You In The Mood To Party

If you thought the highest level of audio quality and excitement has been already achieved, you were probably wrong. But some brands out there are getting pretty close, and Klipsch is one of the names worth mentioning. Audiophiles may now rejoice, as the renowned American loudspeaker maker has just unveiled its newest offering: a pair of R-28PF floor-standing speakers and R-14PM monitors, which benefit from built-in amplifiers.

Both of them come with integrated Bluetooth support and a range of wired inputs, including USB, RCA, and optical. A 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analog converter is also integrated, which means no other amps, preamps, and receivers are required. Just plug these in and enjoy your favorite tunes – I guess that’s exactly what people were dreaming about, anyway.

The R-28PF floor-standing speakers are equipped with dual woofers, thus allowing for high-frequency sounds to make their way through a low-noise 260-watt amplifier. On the other hand, the R-14PM monitor speakers have a similar setup, with the difference being one woofer and 80-watt amps as part of the package.

Sophisticated and versatile, both speakers feature a stunning matte black finish, with copper-colored speaker cones. You will be required to pay as much as $1,200 for a pair of R-28PFs, while the R-14PM will cost you $400 a pair. You gotta pay for your right to party!