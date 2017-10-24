F.P. Journe Chronomètre Holland & Holland is an Instant Classic

Looking a bit more sophisticated than what people expect to see when they’re trying to remember a classic timepiece, F.P. Journe‘s fresh Chronomètre Holland & Holland watch is what resulted from the Swiss brand’s collaboration with British gunmaker Holland & Holland. Bang, you’re hit!

Holland & Holland offers handmade sporting rifles and shotguns, and one of their bespoke rifles can cost as much as $100,000. Basically, the British company works hard to satisfy wealthy customers who love to go out hunting and take advantage of the right opportunity.

The new F.P. Journe Chronomètre Holland & Holland features a unique dial that’s actually made out of a piece of Damascus steel taken from a pair of antique Holland & Holland gun barrels that dates back to the 19th century. The art of making Damascus steel have been apparently lost by the late 18th century, which gives this dial even more appeal – that’s why we think this watch will be an instant classic.

F.P. Journe’s dial maker, Les Cadraniers de Genève, is where everything was put together in this stunning form. The spectacular timepiece before you was then put through a special “browning” treatment done by Holland & Holland, while the British gunmaker’s logo and motto adorn the back of the watch.

Showing off a 39 mm stainless steel case, the Chronomètre Holland & Holland watch is powered by the in-house caliber 1304, which is an immaculately finished, hand-wound movement, made largely out of 18k red gold. With 56 hours worth of backup energy, this exquisite timepiece will be produced in just 66 units and each of which is set to cost 45,000 CHF.

Why this super limited run? Well, first of all: why not? Second, that Damascus steel sourced from old weapons comes in very, very limited quantities. Go ahead, make your day!