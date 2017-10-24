Introducing the 2018 Ducati Monster 821

I was struggling to find a more compelling and eye catching title for this post, when it finally hit me: why would I do that? Ducati needs no introduction and their Monster motorcycle series is to die for. Sure, some models are more interesting than others, but that’s always up for debate; we all have different tastes, right?

Speaking of favorites, the all-new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 has been officially introduced just a few days ago, a new version of this sporty and agile bike, that was specially designed for maximum riding pleasure, with a few interesting updates and packing a serious punch.

Paying homage to the iconic Monster 900, this Monster remains true to its legacy, while showing off a redesigned tank and tail, as well as a TFT color instrument panel compete with the Ducati Quick Shift technology. The Testastretta 11° engine is now fully capable of developing 109 ponies and enough torque to get the rider’s heart racing, but that’s not all this bike has to offer.

A high performance Brembo braking system, a refined suspension outfitted with a 43 mm front fork and an adjustable shock in the back, plus the Ducati Safety Pack will work together to keep every ride and every turn exciting, as well as safe. At the end of the day, it’s just a matter of choice – yellow, red, or matte black. Everyone will be wanting to ride this new Monster, that’s for sure.