John Hendricks Just Listed his Colorado Ranch for an Insane $279 Million

John Hendricks, founder of Discovery Channel, listed for sale his enormous home in Colorado, a massive 22,000 square feet residence that could be yours for a whooping $279 million! If this sounds like too much for most of you, it’s because it really is. But this property comes with tons of land, its own observatory, a high-end resort and even a car museum, all in one.

The house became known as the Gateway Canyons Ranches & Resort, which encompasses the West Creek Ranch Residence – the 22,000 square feet main home, and the Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa – a popular 72 room resort.

The residence features a superb Pueblo styled exterior and a lavish Western and modern-ranch styled interior, with water fountains, theater, stone library, art studio, gym, pool and spa, and yes, its very own observatory.

Located 45 miles from the nearest city, this location is perfect for stargazing, without any light pollution around. Being so far away from everything, it might seem secluded, but the property comes with an airplane hangar, grass airstrip and two helipads. A helo might also be included in the purchase.

Nestled in the Cottonwood Red Rock Canyon, the resort offers plenty of opportunities around for guests, from hiking the La Sal Mountain range to walking along the Dolores River. There are also trophy class hunting opportunities on the Uncompahgre Plateau for those interested. Overall, the location is among the most picturesque in Colorado.

And with Hendricks being a car collector, it’s no wonder his huge home included an auto museum, covering more than 50 vintage cars from his own personal collection, including a 1967 Shelby GT500.

The home itself comes with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, great room, formal dining room, breakfast room, a chef kitchen, a large study room with panoramic views and no less than 6 fireplaces. The home has geo-thermal cooling and heating, a back-up power generator and a five car garage.