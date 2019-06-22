You Might Like Jaeger-LeCoultre’s New Master Grande Tradition Répétition Minutes Perpétuelle

After releasing one of their most complex watches yet, the Master Grande Tradition Gyrotourbillon Westminster Perpétuel, the renowned Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre came up with a stunning continuation on this theme. The new Master Grande Tradition Répétition Minutes Perpétuelle follows on the novelty and complexity of its predecessor, while adding a few stylish tweaks.

The watch comes with an interesting combination of a perpetual calendar and a minute repeater and it’s available in two flavors for the dial, a blue flinqué enamel dial or a silver grained one. The 43 mm case of the watch is crafted from 18 k white gold and it’s thinner than one might expect for such a watch at only 13.72 mm.

The movement obviously features the long-standing JLC perpetual calendar module. On the mechanical side of things, there’s a self winding cal. 950 crafted in the form of a gong, which produces greater resonance. A pair of blue steel gongs welded together and attached with screws to the base plate circle around the caliber both along its circumference and its height.

The minute repeater mechanism comes also with the ‘trebuchet’ hammers the brand has introduced in 2005. The winding rotor comes unusually in between the minute repeater and the perpetual calendar, making for a more modular construction of the watch with the perpetual mechanism on the front and the repeater module in the back.