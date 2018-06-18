Jimmy Choo’s new Cinderella Collection is Simply Magical!

Every woman out there is aware of Jimmy Choo’s iconic Cinderella slippers and their incredible power to charm anyone who looks their way. These marvelous creations enable fantasy to become reality, with enchanting Swarovski crystal embellishments and eye catching colors that complement Jimmy Choo’s sensual designs.

The brand’s latest Cinderella collection is once again a visual treat, with amazing pumps and evening clutches, helping you get that dreamy evening look. The Pre-fall 2018 collection reveals new colors adorning existing styles, including rose gold and romantic red, and the new Cinderella heels are once again the icing on the cake, embellished head to toe with over 7,000 luxurious Swarovski crystals.

Jimmy Choo decided to cover the upper side of the heels with a dazzling cluster of stones, embroidered by hand to get a mesmerizing effect – feel free to check out the gallery below and contradict us. But the class toe pump is even more exquisite, benefiting from a dramatic finish, thanks to an embroidered crystal cluster that will make even Cinderella feel a bit envious.

Last, but not the least stylish, the CLOUD clutch was encrusted with Swarovski crystals hinting towards the magical powers of Jimmy Choo’s stunning creations. This structured bag complements the Cinderella heels in the best way possible, completing an exquisite evening look that will surely have everyone staring. That’s the whole idea, isn’t it?