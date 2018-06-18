Family-Friendly Restaurants on the Costa del Sol

Work up an appetite for your holiday at CLC World resorts on the Costa del Sol with this guide to the best family-friendly restaurants on this sun-drenched coast.

With CLC World’s free holiday accommodation offer, you can discover one of the reasons for the Costa del Sol’s enduring popularity as a holiday destination – it offers something to please all members of the family, no matter the age. From building sand castles on the beach to browsing fashion boutiques or playing a round of golf and more, this sunny stretch of coastline really is the definition of family-friendly. When it comes to those all-important shared moments – especially at meal times – there is an abundance of welcoming restaurants guaranteed to not only please even the fussiest of appetites but to help forge special memories of precious time spent together.

CLC World’s Costa del Sol resorts make a wonderful base from which to discover this corner of Spain with your family – and not only the beaches it is so famous for. When hunger strikes, any one of the restaurants below will welcome you with open arms and make every one of your party feel at home.

El Paso Mexicano – Tex-Mex at its Best

El Paso Mexicano is the place to be if you’re craving Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine, served with a dash of fun in vibrant and authentic surrounds. Located just off the Fuengirola promenade, in the atmospheric backstreets of Los Boliches, the colourful décor will transport you directly to Central America. The menu includes all the favourites, such as sizzling fajitas, crispy tacos, and tasty guacamole, and there is also a dedicated children’s menu. Younger diners will be enthralled by the traditional live music and chance to sport a broad-rimmed Mexican sombrero.

Five-Star Ambience: This is a particularly great choice for celebrating a birthday or special occasion.

Masala La Cala – First for Indian Cuisine

We know it’s a big claim, but for many locals and visitors alike, the five Masala restaurants serve the best Indian cuisine on the Costa del Sol, with a loyal flock of diners returning time and again for the quality of food, friendly service and traditional décor. Masala La Cala, in La Cala de Mijas, is particularly family-friendly as the interior is air-conditioned, while the exterior terrace is partly covered and boasts sea views. Large groups of diners can easily be accommodated here and there is ample street parking. Along with the classics, the menu includes delicious chef specials; all made using only the freshest ingredients and authentic spices imported from India.

Hot Tip: Each dish on the menu can be ordered hot, medium or mild; especially useful for little taste buds new to the flavours of Indian cuisine!

Restaurante Mezzanotte – A Feast for all the Family

A blend of vegetarian, Lebanese and Italian cuisine, served in a welcoming and familial atmosphere, everyone in the family is sure to find something to order on the menu at Restaurante Mezzanotte, no matter how fussy an eater they are! From shared plates like hummus and falafel for a Middle-Eastern feast, to tried and tested pasta dishes or even pizzas chosen from the children’s menu, Restaurante Mezzanotte has all members of the family catered for.

Close to Home: Conveniently located on the Fuengirola promenade, the restaurant can be reached on foot from CLC World’s Costa del Sol resorts.

On Resort Dining at CLC World

CLC World members are also entitled to this exclusive 10% discount at select restaurants and bars on resort at CLC World Costa del Sol. This includes Zacary’s Restaurant & Cocktail Bar and El Tajo at CLC Marina del Sol and Safari restaurant at CLC Santa Cruz Suites, where guests dine poolside from an à la carte menu that includes firm family-friendly favourites such as nachos, hamburgers and jacket potatoes.

