Jaquet Droz’s Signing Machine Looks Like Modern Art

The acclaimed Swiss watchmaker Jaquet Droz might be known for extraordinary timepieces, but once in a while they also surprise us with unique contraptions following “the art of mechanical astonishment”.

The brand’s new Signing Machine is the latest example; four years in the making, this fascinating machine is a stunning automata that’s able to replicate a personalized signature and many other instructions, unlocked by a four-digit code.

Introduced at this year’s Baselworld show, this mesmerizing device celebrates Jaquet Droz’s 280th-anniversary, honoring the great clock maker Pierre Jaquet Droz, who founded this brand in La Chaux-de-Fonds back in 1738.

The Swiss company is currently taking orders for this impressive Signing Machine, with pricing starting at a cool $367,500. Showing off a stainless-steel case, with the option to add gold detailing and hand-engraved magic, this device could be yours in about three months, since it has to be fully programmed before it’s ready to act as the coolest conversation starter ever.

Feel free to imagine a custom signature or personal message in your language of choice, although it might be a good idea to display a little restraint on your part. On the other hand, for that kind of money, some would encourage you to act crazy. What would you love to do with this incredible automata?