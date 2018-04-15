Would You Like to Move in This Lavish $37M Bel Air Estate?

Yes, I’m sure you do. But don’t think this is some kind of gift or a prize in a contest; no, you’ll need to have exactly $37 million in your bank account if you’re planning to be the lucky next owner of this spectacular Bel Air estate. Carla Sands, the new U.S. ambassador in Denmark, built this lavish home together with her late husband, real estate mogul Fred Sands, back in 2002, but she’s now ready to move on from this little paradise.

Looking like a classic Italian villa, this two-story Bel Air mansion sits on an exclusive four-acre lot in the Moraga Estates community and covers 14,700 square feet of living spaces, including four bedrooms and nine bathrooms. High ceilings, spacious rooms, curved archways, and hardwood floors make sure you quickly realize this isn’t your average home.

The elegant atmosphere throughout the home is supported by the formal dining room, where sparkling chandeliers and double doors invite everyone in.

The lavish estate also benefits from a south-facing Mediterranean loggia outside, although the manicured gardens, a gorgeous swimming pool and a one-bedroom guesthouse will make you appreciate this property even more. The future owners will also enjoy a fireplace in the large master suite, and a charming office/library, with another fireplace and walk-in bar.

There’s also a huge garage, with room for as many as ten cars, which means that inviting your friends or family over won’t be a problem from that point of view. While $37 million may sound like a lot of money, this seems like an ordinary day’s purchase for wealthy Bel Air inhabitants.