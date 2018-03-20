Introducing the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Aston Martin

After announcing its partnership with Gulf Oil at the Geneva Motor Show, TAG Heuer revealed another partnership with Aston Martin and Aston Martin Racing as well, which led to the creation of this special TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Aston Martin watch. Cars and watches make a great combination once again!

If you don’t know this yet, back in the 1960’s and 1970’s, TAG Heuer (then Heuer only) used to sponsor Ferrari and a host of racing drivers. Nowadays the collaborations between a watch brand and a car manufacturer seem like daily business, with Hublot teaming up with Ferrari or Richard Mille working with McLaren for a ravishing timepiece that was also unveiled last week.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Aston Martin is basically an evolution of the Carrera Heuer 01, displaying the same 45 mm stainless steel case, with a domed sapphire crystal up front and a sapphire pane gracing the black PVD coated case back. Water resistant to 100 meters, this automotive inspired timepiece hides an in-house chronograph movement.

This sporty chronograph has the Aston Martin name engraved on the black ceramic bezel and at 12 o’clock, while the dial was skeletonized in a cool hexagonal pattern, with details inspired from the new Aston Martin Vantage. There are two subdials for the 30-minute counter and 12-hour counter, while the date is visible in a small window between 3 and 4 o’clock and the small second hand is positioned at 9 o’clock.

TAG Heuer applied a luminescent material on the hour markers (the steel hour and minute hands), while the tip of the centre chronograph second is finished in a vivid red. The TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Aston Martin is matched by a sporty strap, with pricing set at 5,900 EUR.