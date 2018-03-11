Petrolheads Will Love The Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic

Richard Mille and McLaren have been partners for over a year now in Formula 1, but these days their partnership has expanded to road cars and resulted in the launch of the first McLaren automotive-inspired timepiece. Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the new Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph is a fascinating piece that will have most petrolheads drooling over it.

It’s basically a bold and colorful statement of watchmaking excellence, showing off carbon fiber and quartz alongside a wonderful mix of orange and black, which reminds us of a popular McLaren theme. Based on the updated version of the iconic RM 011, this watch brings back all the technical attributes of the RM 11-03, with brand new materials and design cues.

Aesthetically, the watch has been reworked with a newly shaped case and bezel complementing the Carbon TPT case interlaced with Orange Quartz TPT. The case back benefits from the same materials, although there are other updates worth discussing, like the titanium chronograph pushers or the titanium inserts on the bezel.

The crown was shaped just like a McLaren steering wheel, while the dial of the Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren is skeletonized, lightweight and looks powerful. The RMAC3 calibre features a flyback chronograph and a 55-hour power reserve, although true connoisseurs will notice the PVD-treated grade 5 titanium bridges and plates, sandblasted surfaces or the contrasting rhodium-plated elements.

In the end, the RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph is finished by a stunning orange or a black rubber strap with McLaren’s Speedmark logo incorporated in its texture. There will be only 500 units available, specially made for McLaren P1 or Senna owners. But the price for one of these beauties is a cool CHF 194,000 or around $204,000. You could get a brand new McLaren 570S for less than that.

[monochrome-watches]