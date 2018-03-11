Miami’s Stunning Villa Jasmine is up For Sale at $19.5 Million

Located in Miami Beach, Florida, in the private Sunset Islands, this fascinating piece of property was once the former home of pop star Enrique Iglesias. The grand waterfront marvel before you is known as Villa Jasmine and the best thing is that it could be your future home, if you’re willing to slash out a cool $19.5 million on this little paradise.

Promising dazzling views of Miami, especially at night, this home was originally completed back in 1937, but it was entirely revamped by the renowned artist a few years ago. What resulted is this outrageous Moorish-style Mediterranean house featuring beautiful architectural details, luxurious amenities and an amazing decor all around.

Future owners should expect an interior courtyard with a Moroccan-style fountain, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and many other touches that will have owners and guests alike feeling completely seduced. The furniture will cost you a little more, but it’s well worth the money.

Villa Jasmine has plenty going on for it, especially when it comes to entertainment. Please note the gorgeous swimming pool and waterfront spa, the small gazebo that also comes with a summer kitchen, or the separate two-story guesthouse.

The 7,622-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and sits on an impressive 22,093 square feet pie-shaped lot, with the widest part next to the water. Other amenities include a large dock, a 22,000-pound boat lift, a Jet-Ski lift, and a three-car garage. Impressive, isn’t it?