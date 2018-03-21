This Private Car Museum in Malibu Could be Yours for $10M

Here’s something that all car enthusiasts will love: A private automotive museum in Malibu, California, has been recently listed for sale at a cool $10 million, and it’s just what you’ve always dreamed about, especially if you plan to rev-up your own car collection.

The state-of-the-art exhibition space before you was designed and developed by its current owners, Steve and Azita Goldman, and it spreads over 7,000-square-foot, with special clean-room technology found in renowned museums like the Louvre.

Nestled in the prestigious Point Dume neighborhood, this automotive masterpiece houses 14 rare supercars right now, but it has room for up to 25 of your favorite cars. The facility has temperature control, humidity control, dust control, and anti-bacterial control to keep your precious cars in pristine condition all the time.

To achieve this, the property has been also equipped with three independent heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. There’s also a computer-operated air filtration system, that was added to keep the temperature and humidity levels ideal at all times. The superlative car collection within will sit on black, anti-slip epoxy flooring, and includes names such as McLaren, Ferrari, Pagani, and Porsche right now.

But the main attraction is a 2002 Ferrari 360 GT, packing a 1,000-hp (1,000 ft lbs of torque) dry-sump engine from Lingenfelter. We don’t even dare to talk about each of the automotive beauties in these photos and their respective purchase costs, but you’re welcomed to find out more. Are you ready to fulfill your dream?

[robbreport]