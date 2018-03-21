The World’s Longest Overwater Aisle Awaits for you in Bali

The Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay is easily one of the world’s most spectacular resorts, but things got even more incredible with this ocean-view overwater aisle. Part of a new Ultimate Water Wedding Experience, this massive floating aisle takes full advantage of the resort’s serene views and exotic ambiance, looking like the perfect setting for an unforgettable wedding.

It’s 57 meters-long, or 187 feet, and it can be found in a quiet corner of Jimbaran Bay, where Sundara, the resort’s glamorous beach club, that features a 187-feet pool, can be transformed for such a joyous occasion. The azure oceanfront and the emerald green trees might take your breath away, but this high-end resort also allows couples to get married on a smaller aisle perched atop an infinity pool, 115 feet above the sea.

At the sister resort Four Seasons Sayan couples could get married in the heart of a lush forest in Ubud’s highlands, after crossing a stunning suspension bridge between two rivers to exchange vows on an elliptical lotus pond. No matter the choice, it’s safe to assume everyone will leave this place with a long lasting memory.

The Ultimate Water Wedding includes a full five-night buyout with the experience set to include a VIP airport transfer for the spouses-to-be and their privileged guests, ultra-luxe accommodations, and dedicated service – up to 40 world-class chefs, 150 butlers and room attendants, and 30 spa therapists, plus numerous recreation and wellness experts are always there to help.

A traditional blessing and a vibrant Balinese dance performance, complemented by jewelry designed by John Hardy will make your wedding even more special. Each couple will have a dedicated wedding specialist assigned, to make sure everything will be perfect during one of the most important days of your lives.