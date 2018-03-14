Racing Vibes: the TAG Heuer Monaco Gulf 2018 Special Edition

If you’re a true petrolhead, the Geneva Motor Show is the place to be. TAG Heuer knows this very well, which is why the Swiss luxury watch brand has announced a new partnership at this year’s show in Geneva with Gulf Oil International, one of the legendary sponsors behind motorsports. And this is the first timepiece born from this new partnership.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Gulf 2018 Special Edition was obviously inspired by the automotive industry, a superb blue and orange-striped creation reminiscent of the iconic 1971 movie ‘Le Mans’, starring Steve McQueen. You probably don’t know this yet, but the movie star insisted to wear a blue dial Heuer Monaco Calibre 11 Ref. 1133B when he drove the Porsche 917K in the movie.

TAG Heuer’s Gulf-colored watch aims to remind us of the famous movie, also honoring one of the biggest players in the automotive industry in the process. Gulf sponsored numerous racing teams as the years went by, and the “Gulf Racing” cars were easily recognizable thanks to their blue and orange stripes.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Gulf 2018 Special Edition represents the best of both worlds, the movie universe and the watch industry, a bold and colorful update of the 2015 TAG Heuer Monaco Calibre 11 “Steve McQueen” ref. CAW211P. This means the same case, the same movement, the same dial; basically, the same overall concept, but with a different color theme.

As such, we are dealing with a 39 mm 3-part steel case, with sapphire crystal, rectangular shaped pushers and slimmer lugs – not to mention the open case back. The updated dark blue sunray dial with white sub-counters and two contrasting stripes will easily impress anyone, while the blue perforated leather strap with orange stitching keeps in line with the overall theme.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Gulf 2018 Special Edition will be available very soon at retailers and on the watchmaker’s website, and it’s priced at just CHF 5,700 or around $6,030.

[monochrome-watches]