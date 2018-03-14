DAMEN’s Power Play Superyacht is Here To Support You

When it comes to support vessels, DAMEN Yachts is a global leader in this rapidly developing niche. The acclaimed Dutch shipyard has just announced the upcoming launch of a new toy for superyacht owners, a stunning 182ft (55.5m) support vessel called Power Play, that will be ready for delivery this summer.

This sleek superyacht support vessel is actually the sixth vessel built on the celebrated YS 5009 design, which is very dynamic and flexible. It’s perfect for clients who are planning the adventures of a lifetime at sea, exploring the underwater world, going to racing yacht events, and even for making movies or science exploration.

Power Play will easily handle all the diving equipment you could imagine, plus an aircraft, many luxury toys and serious boats and tenders.

This vessel offers an massive Adventure Centre or Dive Centre, not to mention many autonomy features for cruising with zero emissions. Combining the features of a luxury yacht with a sturdy hull sounds radical, yet this vessel offers just that. It packs its own water toys and the potential for a helipad, while the 12-tonne deck crane and stern A-frame fittings allow for easy launch and retrieval of tenders and other submersibles.

We’re sure even the great Jacques Cousteau would have loved to own a vessel like this one. Passengers may even chill out on the sundeck or the main deck lounge on their way to their next adventure. Power Play will be sailing at a top speed of 20 knots and comes with an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles.