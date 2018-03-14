Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder is a Dream Come True

We all knew this was coming but we’re still totally mesmerized by this automotive marvel. Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the Huracan Performante Spyder at this year’s Geneva Motor Show and it’s everything we’ve ever dreamed about, and then some.

The drop-top version of the mind blowing Huracan Performante Coupe packs the familiar 5.2-liter V10 naturally-aspirated engine, with permanent four-wheel drive and an impressive power output of 640 hp and 600 Nm of torque.

This translates into 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of just 3.1 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 9.3 seconds and a breathtaking top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph). Are you satisfied by these figures?

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder also weights in at just 1,507 kg, which means it offers an incredible weight-to-power ratio of 2.35 kg/hp.

There’s also visible carbon fiber in this stunning aluminum body, which helps reduce the car’s overall weight by 35 kg over the standard Huracan Spyder. Forged composite elements in the front and rear spoiler, the engine bonnet, rear bumper, as well as the aerodynamic diffuser form an active system called Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva.

Lamborghini’s Piattaforma Inerziale handles all the car’s electronic systems in real time, making sure that the best aerodynamic set-up is always delivered, regardless of driving conditions. A re-tuned suspension system was also fitted to the Huracan Performante Spyder, just like the one from the Coupe.

But since we’re talking about a convertible beast, the roof deserves our full attention. It has the ability to open in just 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h (30 mph) and rises out of a folding roof casing whenever you want to.

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder starts off at 219,585 euros ($308,859) and deliveries are scheduled to begin this summer.