Celebrate in Style with the new Blanc de Blancs en Magnum

Champagne Armand de Brignac, colloquially known as the “Ace of Spades”, has recently announced the exciting UK launch of the new Blanc de Blancs en Magnum, that might just be exactly what you need for a special celebration.

Available in highly limited numbers, with less than 1,000 bottles produced, the new Armand de Brignac Blanc de Blancs en Magnum will be sold exclusively at Selfridges in the UK for a cool £1,650 per bottle.

This exquisite champagne was produced with 100% Chardonnay and sourced from 2005, 2006 and 2008 vintages. Disgorged in May 2016, this blanc de blancs was aged for seven years on lees in Champagne, France and one additional year on cork.

This cuvée of great complexity is crafted from grapes sourced from both the traditional Chardonnay territory, the Côte des Blancs region in north-eastern France, and almost half of the blend comes from vineyards in Montagne de Reims. The 100% Chardonnay cuvée features a powerful acidity and lightness, with notes of baked pastry, pineapple, orange blossom and almond that offer it delicate and lasting finish.

If you’re planning to host a high-class event or a sophisticated party in the next couple of weeks, the Armand de Brignac Blanc de Blancs en Magnum will prove to be the cherry on top. Cheers to that!