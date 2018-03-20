Dubai Welcomes The New Dorchester Hotel

Yes, there is yet another high-end hotel coming to Dubai’s blissful shores in the near future, and we’re all really excited! How will it look like, you ask? Well, feel free to drool over the gallery below, as we try to let you in on a few details. The renowned Dubai-based developer Omniyat has announced last month a new partnership with the Dorchester Collection that will result in this architectural marvel before you.

The first Dorchester hotel in the Middle East aims to look outrageous and welcome guests in a similar environment, one that might be even more incredible than the brand’s iconic hotels like London’s famous Park Lane hotel, the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, the glitzy Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris or the magical Hotel Eden in Rome.

The Dorchester Collection is synonymous with style, elegance and luxury, and each of their luxury hotels reflects the distinctive culture of the city or country where it can be found. For the Dorchester Dubai the overall design cues seem to celebrate the past, and help you live in the present and anticipate the future.

Luxury apartments and several private residences will also be part of this breathtaking five-star complex. The project will most likely have investors and guests alike daydreaming about achieving complete satisfaction here. I’m not sure about you, but I have no doubts this place will represent a new landmark in Dubai’s overwhelming hospitality.