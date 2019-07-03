Gem: the New High Jewelry Collection from Dior

French luxury fashion house Dior is back in our attention with a new extraordinary High Jewelry collection, their largest collection ever, a beautiful line dubbed Gem, which celebrates 20 years of Dior Joaillerie. The collection includes exactly 99 high jewelry pieces, which are gathered together like a blissful story of colors and precious stones.

On June 11th, on a special dinner held at the elegant Palazzo Labia in Venice, Dior presented 38 jewelry sets from this new collection, with models dressed in exclusive gowns created by the famed Maria Grazia Chiuri, the legendary artistic director of Dior.

The celebration praised the love for art and the harmony between beauty and jewelry. The most impressive item of the new Gem collection is a diamond necklace with a stunning 10.62 carat pink sapphire in the center, which is priced at an even more stunning $2.16 million.

The name of the collection was wisely chosen to represent the new Dior pieces of jewelry. It’s a play of words, as Gem sounds phonetically the same with the French J’aime (I love) and let’s face it, it’s the right name for a gem-studded collection of jewelry.