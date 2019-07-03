Behold the Brand New 80-metre Columbus Dragon

Palumbo Superyachts have launched their new 80 meter motor yacht Columbus Dragon back in March, but only recently they’ve unveiled the first interior and running images of their latest project, which also happens to be their largest yacht to date.

The yacht boasts a gorgeous main salon and dining room surrounded by six panoramic 40 mm thick glass windows, with the largest window weighing near 2 tones. The windows are supported by a beam and stiffener superstructure without relying on additional columns and pillars.

The vessel also boasts a superb sundeck with a 7 meter mosaic lined pool and Jacuzzi, making it the highlight of the yacht. Between the pool and a shaded hot tub there’s a waterfall running down from the overhanging mast roof.

On the inside, Francesco Guida created a design with brushed oak joinery with soft bronze and gold accents, plus travertine marble, making for a sophisticated and welcoming interior. An interesting feature here is the beach club with its two backlit walls of brilliant blue agate.

What’s more, the vessel comes with custom made furniture such as oak and travertine dining table in the main salon or the Barroview & Toso chandelier above.

As for accommodation goes, there’s room for up to 12 guests in 4 cabins and a full beam VIP suite on the main deck. The owner’s stateroom with private sauna is on the upper deck. The lower deck also has an extra guest or staff cabin. On the starboard side there’s a garage for two guest tenders, with the crew tender and water toys stored in compartments on the forward main deck.

The vessel is powered by twin MTU main engines outputting 2240 kW at 1800 rpm and is able to reach a top speed of 17 knots, with a range of up to 6,200 nm at a cruise speed of 12 knots.