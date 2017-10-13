For $19 Million, Masionette West is the Perfect Hideaway in NYC

Masionette West, a charming six-bedroom townhouse found in Manhattan’s sought after Upper East Side, promises 4,803 square feet of luxurious living spaces, with a wonderful surprise as well. You see, this stunning $19 million property, nestled in a lovely 31-unit building that was built in 2012, also comes with a secret garden where you can relax all day long.

Inside, this stunning duplex boasts high ceilings, classic undertones, solid white oak hardwood floors and custom moldings reminiscent of a pre-war architecture. A floating staircase, stone baths and all kinds of modern luxuries remind us that we’re still dealing with a 21st century home here.

A spacious living room, dining room and kitchen will surely please the next owners of this property, but their lavish master suite will make them believe in love at first once again, while five additional bathrooms and a second-story foyer with private elevator access will prove to be perfect for friends or family.

At the end of the day – once your bank account is empty – the residence’s own 1,000-square-foot secret garden, featuring terraced plants and verdant saplings is worth every penny. Landscape designer Madison Cox made sure the garden offers a well-deserved touch of color and life, which is so hard to find amidst these industrial surroundings.

Exclusivity, beauty, and the chance to recharge your battery every day, without leaving home. What do you think about it?

[robbreport]