The Facelifted Range Rover comes with a Plug-in Hybrid Sibling

It was about time, and yet we are still surprised. Yes, Land Rover has officially unveiled the 2018 Range Rover range and I doubt anyone will have a tough time recognizing this vehicle in traffic. The updated model has received a facelift with new front fascia and a revised grille, although Pixel-laser LED headlights and new taillights are also there to make a visual impact.

On the inside, there are bigger things to talk about. The designers from Land Rover added a new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system to this SUV, with two 10-inch touchscreen displays, and went on to equip the Range Rover with new 24-way power front seats, a revised switchgear, and updated door panels.

The rear seats have also been modified, and they can now recline by up to 40 degrees and be set to one of 25 different massage programs. Passengers will also get to experience a 12″ digital instrument cluster, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, and several charging ports.

Under the hood there were a few upgrades as well and the engine bay is no longer the sole power provider. A new plug-in hybrid powertrain has been developed for this vehicle, including a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor, and a 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

This setup delivers a combined output of 404 PS (297 kW) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque. As such, the Range Rover PHEV will do 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, achieve a top speed of 137 mph (220 km/h) and it will also allow the driver to go on electric power only for as far as 31 miles (51 km).

More is always better, that’s why some of you might go for the upgraded SVAutobiography Dynamic, featuring a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, that’s good for about 565 PS (415 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Either way, the 2018 Range Rover is currently available to order, with deliveries set to start pretty soon.