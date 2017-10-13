Dune Concept Is The Sailboat Of The Future

I’m not sure if Dune, the popular 1965 science fiction novel written by American author Frank Herbert, was the inspiration source behind this incredible concept, but I can’t help but wonder about a distant future amidst a feudal interstellar society in which noble houses, in control of individual planets, owe allegiance to the Padishah Emperor.

Some of you may remember that water was a bit scarce within that universe, which is why it’s somewhat difficult to think this vessel was meant to allow those characters to enjoy it to the fullest. Catalan designer Eugeni Quitllet came up with the elegant Dune concept, a sleek and refined 60-meter vessel, with six cabins on board, set to accommodate some more than ten lucky passengers.

Looking futuristic and stylish, not to mention fast, Dune aims to be highly efficient as well, allowing sea explorers to feel as free as possible in the middle of the ocean. Its design reminds us of the golden era of boat racing, complemented by digital precision and flowing curves, with lovely wood touches that could easily take your breath away.

This aquatic marvel is just another example of what Eugeni Quitllet can come up with, and it might one of the reasons why he got the ‘Designer of the Year’ award at Maison & Objet in Paris. There’s no point in talking about purchase costs for this beautiful vessel; you’d just have to travel back into the future in order to get a chance to own this wonderful yacht.