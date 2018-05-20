Etihad Airways’ The Residence Has a New Surprise for Passengers

Etihad Airways’ premier cabin, The Residence, is the world’s first and only private three-room suite on a commercial aircraft. It features an elegant lounge, a luxurious bathroom with a shower and a separate bedroom that will redefine the way you fly from one city to another! The bedroom packs a bedside table, two personal storage drawers, as well as a full-length wardrobe. It’s basically like flying on a private jet, but on a commercial airliner, while a VIP Travel Concierge service will take care of everything.

Meanwhile, Sennheiser Middle East, a leader in the world of audio, has been invited to be the exclusive provider of headsets for this lavish cabin. The brand’s impressive Sennheiser PXC 480 headphones will soon be available for passengers aboard The Residence, who will get to enjoy their favorite tunes and movies thanks to Sennheiser’s signature sound quality. Feel free to go crazy!

Made from the finest materials, the lightweight Sennheiser PXC 480 headphones feature a comfortable padded headband and rotating ear cups, ideal for a memorable travel experience. This is yet another step in the company’s efforts to expand their offering of wireless products and meet the demand for state of the art audio equipment.

It all sounds good, in more ways than one, but can you afford a flight aboard Etihad Airways’ Residence? This seems like an arbitrary thing to ask from Santa, isn’t it?