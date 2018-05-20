Introducing The Arnold & Son Tourbillon Chronometer No.36

There’s a new incredible timepiece from Arnold & Son out there, and it’s totally worth talking about. Called the Arnold & Son Tourbillon Chronometer No.36, this irresistible watch shows off an elegant 46 mm case, available in either 18kt red gold or stainless steel. It has double AR-coated sapphire crystals and it’s water resistant to 30 meters, but that’s just a small part of the overall appeal of this timepiece.

Arnold & Son has designed these two commemorative tribute editions of the Tourbillon Chronometer No.36. to honor the revered John Arnold Chronometer No. 1/36. The new COSC-certified Tourbillon wristwatches actually mark the 240th-anniversary of the Chronometer No.36, in a contemporary reinterpretation that won’t be part of a limited-edition series.

The first pocket watch by John Arnold and a technical revolution at its time, the John Arnold No. 1/36 was built back in 1778. And today, the Tourbillon Chronometer No.36 reminds us all of the iconic pocket chronometer housed in a 22kt gold case, following the classical codes of traditional English chronometer movements.

This new timekeeper is powered by the Swiss manual-wind Arnold & Son in-house caliber A&S8600, that comes with 33 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 90 hours. The 18kt red gold version features Palladium treated bridges and an NAC-treated main plate, while the steel version comes with NAC-treated bridges and a black DLC treated main plate.

The tourbillon cage is mirror-polished and comes with hand-chamfered polished edges and circular satin-finished surfaces. And the anthracite or black dial can’t be ignored either, while a hand-stitched brown or black alligator leather strap, with a gold or steel buckle, keeps this piece close to you at all times. Unfortunately there’s no word on pricing yet, but we can all assume it won’t come cheap.