For $18.5M This Majestic Costa del Sol Estate Could be Yours

Guadalmina, Spain; this place might not ring any bells to you right now, but it could be your future address. A small beachside community on Spain’s Costa del Sol, Guadalmina is home to a newly constructed estate that’s looking for an owner. Feel free to imagine anything you could possibly desire; this estate has it all – a massive indoor pool, a Turkish bath, a rooftop solarium with a mosaic floor, a gym, Jacuzzi and sauna, as well as a game room and views to die for.

Underfloor heating and a fireplace seem unnecessary on Costa del Sol, but they were also added for your comfort, together with Italian marble floors, an elevator and a grand staircase as well. Designed by Ernest Palanco Arquitectura, this dazzling property comes with eight bedrooms and eight baths, spread across 32,000 square feet of living space – that includes two bedrooms and one bath in a separate guest house.

On the first floor you will find a state of the art kitchen and the main living area that could be furnished as you wish. There’s also a lovely guest suite with a private terrace, while one level up you will find the main bedroom suite and four additional en-suite bedrooms. Outside, the tropical gardens, a fountain and the spacious garage will easily give you something to do or admire every single day.

Speaking of things to do, a cinema room and a wine cellar are also on their way, awaiting approval from the new owner. Centralized air conditioning, a solar heating system and the ability to install a smart-home system are also on offer. The villa is just five minutes away from Puerto Banus – a famous yachting marina from Costa del Sol – and various shopping and entertainment venues will make you forget about your old life.