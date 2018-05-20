A Neverending Love Story – The 2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR

We’ve already drooled over Aston Martin’s new V12 Vantage V600 earlier this week, but it seems the brilliant team from Aston Martin had another surprise in store for us. The highly anticipated 2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR has been also revealed a few days ago, bragging about an increase in power, sharpened handling, and various aerodynamic enhancements. Don’t start thinking it’s boring on the inside.

Aston Martin will leave the standard V12 DB11 behind and the new DB11 AMR will sit at the top of the range. Packing a 5.2-liter V12 engine, that’s good for about 630 hp and 700 Nm of torque, this thing will max out at 334 km/h (208 mph) and do 0 to 100 km/h in merely 3.7 seconds.

Before you get too excited, you should know that the Aston Martin DB11 AMR will start off at £174,995 in the UK, $241,000 in the US and €218,595 in Germany, but what exactly do you get for that kind of money, apart from that insane engine?

We’ve already told you that the interior is far from being boring, but what about the exterior? Well, the AMR model displays various exposed carbon fiber and gloss black components, while a dark headlight trim and smoked tail lights complement a dark futon grille, tailpipes, roof, side sill, and splitter. You can see this thing is super fast even when it’s standing still.

The cabin benefits from dark leather and Alcantara, with a bold central lime stripe shouting at us. Aston Martin will deliver the special DB11 AMR with three Designer Specifications, plus an exclusive AMR Signature Edition, with a Stirling Green and lime livery included. Do you have £201,995 just laying around? You’d better hurry up, because only 100 people will be lucky enough to drive one of these cars, and I think it’s safe to assume they’re already being considered collectibles.