Rossinavi’s Aurora Superyacht Sails Straight To The Future

Well, that’s one way of putting it; although old-school yachts seem to have an overwhelming charm going on for themselves. Nonetheless, we are talking about the future here, and Rossinavi’s Aurora superyacht is definitely headed in the right direction. This dynamic and sleek 50-meter vessel looks like an Italian stallion built for speed, although its comfortable and luxurious interiors will leave a different impression.

A sub-500 GT vessel with a massive beach club – this was the starting point for this project. The lucky owner of this vessel received a unique full-beam main deck layout, blending sharp lines and large windows in a super clean design. The forward part of the yacht is dedicated to a grand lounging area, with a big sun pad and plush seating area.

The upper aft deck is where Aurora’s pool can be found, right outside the upper master suite. Speaking of which, the upper master suite is joined by a second master suite forward on the main deck to make sure owners feel comfortable wherever they might want.

Aurora’s interior displays a toned-down scene, with bespoke pieces showing off curves that contrast beautifully with the minimal exterior concept. Reflective surfaces, high gloss woods and marbles, velvet and a wide selection of organic materials make Aurora a luxurious home away from home.

But the all-black control center, with red LED accent lighting, reminds us that this vessel was also built for speed. It allows the captain to keep the two MTU M93L engines in check that could take this yacht to a top speed of 21 knots. In the end, you should know that Rossinavi’s latest project could accommodate up to 12 passengers on board. Do you want to be one of them?

[superyachttimes]