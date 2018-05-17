The Rebirth of A Legend – Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600

Aston Martin has revived its iconic V600 nameplate for a special, limited-run V12 Vantage and we’re all in awe right now! Set to be produced by the company’s Q division, the Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 series will only include 14 bespoke examples, split between seven coupes and seven roadsters.

The original V8 Vantage V600 was introduced in 1998 and quickly became one of the most powerful sports cars of its time. The new “Triple V” is based on the previous-generation Vantage, with a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine developing 592 hp, that’s matched by a seven-speed manual transmission and a suspension system featuring three-stage adaptive dampers. That should keep all that power in check.

Compared to the standard Aston Martin V12 Vantage, this limited-run supercar features an aggressive bodywork that’s all carbon fiber, including a re-imagined side-strake, a bulging bonnet, and a bespoke darkened front grille – please note the fresh rear diffuser and the unique center-lock forged wheels as well.

On the inside, this Aston Martin displays more carbon fiber mixed with dark anodized aluminum; also important, the driver’s instruments are unique and the center armrest is finished in hand-crafted saddle leather. Is this enough to be worthy of the iconic V600 nameplate? You could be the judge of that, if you’ll be able to afford it.