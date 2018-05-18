This California Manor Would be a Dream Come True For Anyone

We all know California is a treasure trove of natural beauty, and having the chance to live right in the heart of nature here, on a spectacular estate, would be a dream come true for just about anyone. If you have $29.5 million just laying around in your bank accounts, your dreams could be turned into reality with this lavish property.

Proudly sitting on a five-acre plot, 3610 Woodside Road is an exquisitely-designed Northern California estate that’s surrounded by a wall of foliage and manicured gardens. The charming manor before you looks like it epitomizes the laid-back beauty of the Golden State, with privacy and peace at its best here.

Completed back in 1987, the 16,000-square-foot estate offers incredible living spaces, both indoors and outdoors, and it also comes with wrought-iron gates, a cobblestone driveway with English rose gardens and more.

This countryside estate offers a complete escape from the busy city life and it’s ready to welcome you and your guests in a large reception hall, with soaring 24-foot ceilings, while the formal dining room and living rooms overlook the wonderful terrace and lush gardens. Apart from the grand entry hall, the future owners should also expect to enjoy a family room, music room, and a 2,200-square-foot pool pavilion complete with an indoor pool and sauna.

Outside, the interior courtyard is probably the perfect place to relax or to host a small event. Otherwise, a gallery, a master suite with a tiled terrace, and three guest bedrooms, as well as a library and a conference room, make up what could only be considered the ideal home for anyone.

There’s also a four-car garage for your favorite rides, and the wine cellar, barn, tennis court, and three-bedroom guest house shouldn’t be ignored either.