You Will Love Harry Winston’s Ocean Biretrograde Perpetual Calendar

The Harry Winston Ocean Biretrograde Perpetual Calendar is actually part of a celebration, with the brand’s impressive Ocean collection reaching its 20th anniversary this year. Available in either 18kt rose or white gold, this watch comes with a 42.2 mm case, matched by double AR-coated sapphire crystals; you could even dive as deep as 100 meters while wearing this watch.

The Swiss automatic Harry Winston in-house caliber HW3501 will put the hands in motion, thanks to 34 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 3 days. There’s also a flat silicon balance spring and an 18kt white gold engraved open-worked rotor with circular Côtes de Genève decoration, a testament to the brand’s attention to detail and unique vision.

A dark blue or brown alligator leather strap, with an 18kt white or rose gold ardillon buckle or a folding clasp, will keep this timepiece on your wrist wherever you may roam. And if you want something even more exquisite, there’s a limited-run version decked with 67 baguette-cut diamonds that will surely help you make an impression wherever you go. Part of a limited edition of 20 pieces, this watch will only keep the luckiest of you company.

The dial includes satin-finished, grained, polished and textured patterns; it features a spiral latticework and a Clou de Paris motif while the month sub-dial features a large skeletonized hand and also includes the leap year indicator. It all looks minimalist yet complicated at the same time, but this is part of this brand’s appeal. Do you agree?