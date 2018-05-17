Go Around the World in 245 Days with the Viking Ultimate World Cruise

We all remember the book; it was supposed to be eighty days, so how come it takes longer today than a century ago? Long story short, it’s all about the experience right now.

Viking’s new eight-month Ultimate World Cruise was specially designed to be the vacation people will talk about for years to come. The 245-day itinerary is the longest-ever continual cruise, with 59 countries and 113 ports all marked on the map, thus promising passengers iconic cruising destinations, unique cultural experiences and one hell of a dairy.

The Viking Ultimate World Cruise will embark from London on August 31st, 2019, with a total of 930 passengers accommodated within 465 sleek staterooms, each of them featuring private verandas and offering serene ocean views – complete with ample closet space, plush king beds, and spacious bathrooms. Suites will boast separate living and sleeping areas, wrap-around balconies, and many other goodies.

The Ultimate World Cruise will cost each passenger a staggering $92,990, although two shorter 119-day journeys are also available to book. So, what should you expect for that kind of money? After cruising through the British Aisles and going at the Arctic Circle, this massive ship will make its way west towards Canada; the cruiser will trace the path of Leif Erikson across the Sea of Labrador, and then it will make its way down the eastern seaboard and cross into the Caribbean.

After a few relaxing days there, it’s off to Argentina, then the western coast of the Americas before heading out across the Pacific Ocean towards Tahiti and French Polynesia. Australia and New Zealand, Asia and the Middle East, as well as South China Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea are also part of this world journey before reaching the Mediterranean and cruising up the coast of Europe. Do you want to be one of the lucky passengers?