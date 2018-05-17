Viceroy Los Cabos is a new Landmark in Mexico’s Baja California

If the blissful Sea of Cortés and Mexico’s Baja California is your idea of relaxation and fun, there’s a new incredible hotel re-opening this month there, with a striking new look. Miguel Angel Aragonés transformed the wonderful Viceroy Los Cabos into a stunning architectural landmark, following exciting additions and tweaks to the overall design.

Water surrounds the 104 rooms on offer here, with elevated walkways keeping glass and concrete structures connected in the most beautiful way possible. A striking feeling of harmony will overwhelm anyone who arrives here, with the serene seascape complemented by the austere architecture of this hotel.

Viceroy Los Cabos now features a new cinema room for movie screenings and offers culinary experiences that will leave guests speechless, thanks to 4 venues on location, including the elegant Nido Restaurant and Nube, a lovely rooftop bar. But what else is new?

Well, the lobby has received a fresh new look, the beach pool and bar is also brand new, not to mention the expanded spa and the redesigned state-of-the-art fitness center – with a celebrity trainer included. Two of the four existing dining outlets have been re-imagined to offer people spectacular dining and social options, which is to say that any dining experience will prove to be unforgettable.

In addition to Viceroy Los Cabos, in the next couple of years we’ll also see new Viceroy hotels in Serbia, Argentina, Panama, Portugal, and Vietnam. Where do you plan to go in your next vacation?