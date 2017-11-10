Es Saadi Marrakech Will Make You Feel Like A King

Magically blending grand accommodations with authentic Moroccan hospitality and charm since 2007, the incredible Es Saadi Marrakech Resort is one of those places you could never forget. Offering luxurious suites, spectacular villas, and little ksars (that’s the Arabic word for castles), plus a mesmerizing garden and all kinds of lavish amenities, this property looks like a real desert oasis.

Guests may enjoy serene views of the snowy Atlas mountains if they choose one of the Palace suites, while the private villas could seduce anyone with a traditional décor, a private garden and their very own heated swimming pool. I’m not sure about you, but I’m packing my bags as we speak and book a plane ticket to Marrakech.

Located right in the heart of the town’s luxurious district of Hivernage, Es Saadi is also home to Morocco’s first casino, Casino de Marrakech, that went through a careful renovation process in these last couple of years. If don’t feel lucky, don’t worry, you could always relax by the swimming pool, or head out to the resort’s tennis court or fitness centre.

Once hunger strikes, the resort’s six restaurants will do their best to please you by offering a choice of Moroccan, French, and Mediterranean cuisine. In the need for rest and relaxation? Well, this is where the two spas come in: the multi-awarded Palace Spa offers a holistic approach to well-being, while the Oriental Spa offers a relaxing experience of traditional Moroccan rituals. Either way, you’re in for a treat.