The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is Simply.. Electrifying!

Surprisingly unveiled in Boston just a few days ago, the latest concept vehicle from Lamborghini represents an awe-inspiring paradigm shift in the automaker’s way of thinking and building vehicles. Called the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, this is an all-electric project that could take the world by storm in the near future, designed in close collaboration with the brilliant minds at MIT.

The technological goal of this project was to enable Lamborghini to create future supercars while considering five key reference points – energy storage systems, innovative materials, an impressive propulsion system, a visionary design and emotion! It’s been one year since the MIT-Italy Program took life at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and we can already see the results.

Lamborghini has always been very good at rewriting the rules on supercars, although this seems to boldly go into another dimension.

With this progressive concept car, Lamborghini is offering us a glimpse of the company’s future, today. Batteries and energy storage components are not efficient and functional enough to make their way onto a supercar just yet – consider the added weight, range and performance impact.

However, that has not stopped Lamborghini to set its focus on the use of super lightweight materials in their future electric drivetrains. Speaking of drivetrains, the Terzo Millennio comes with four electric engines, hidden inside the wheels, which also contribute to a dramatic and aerodynamically efficient exterior.

The designers from the Italian automaker had a lot of freedom to give this hypercar its extravagant silhouette.

Lamborghini also promises that the emotion of their vehicles will not be compromised if they go all electric, although it’s safe to assume that the lack of a petrol-powered engine will most surely ruin the day for some drivers. But the fully digital cockpit and a Pilot Driving simulation module should make up for that. Will it, though?