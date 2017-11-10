The Limited Edition Rotwild Mercedes AMG R.S2 road Bike

The acclaimed German bike maker Rotwild has teamed up with Mercedes once again to imagine a new special edition bicycle, that’s meant to complement the ravishing Mercedes AMG GT R in the best way possible. Limited to just 50 pieces, the R.S2 is basically an ultra light carbon disc brake road racer, that looks like it’s ready to fly even when it’s standing still.

The guys from Mercedes claim that their AMG GT R was “developed on the racetrack and built for the street”, but those words could also apply to this new AMG bicycle. Finished off in the same color theme as its automotive sibling, and boasting the same nickname “beast of the green hell”, the R.S2 is the third project designed by Rotwild together with Mercedes-AMG.

It’s going to be produced in a limited run of just 50 pieces because AMG is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, if you didn’t know this yet.

Priced at just 7,109€ or around $9,300, the limited edition Rotwild Mercedes AMG R.S2 Beast of the Green Hell is nowhere near the most expensive bicycles in the world. Compared to the $1 million Beverly Hills Edition, a mountain bike made of solid gold, created by a company called “The House of Solid Gold” (THSG) with diamonds and many other luxurious finishes, this new AMG bike is a total bargain.

The R.S2 is a Module Monocoque technology carbon bike at its core, crafted out of high and medium modulus fibers. That’s why it handles vibrations easily, with an excellent power transfer, but it also comes with a few bespoke features that aim to improve its handling and performances.

There’s a rare Dura-Ace mechanical shifting disc brake set and a new set of Crankbrothers Cobalt 11 carbon wheels, and you will also get a custom AMG Ergon saddle to make sure riding this thing will be a bliss.