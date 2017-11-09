The HYT H1 Alinghi Celebrates Yachting for the Third Time

The innovative Swiss watchmaker HYT is back in our attention with a new limited edition timekeeping marvel, designed once again in collaboration with the Alinghi Yacht Racing Team.

The third HYT H1 Alinghi honors the iconic Swiss Sailing Team founded by Ernesto Bertarelli, while bosting the same color choices and the same water resistance and sportiness as the previous two concepts. The lightweight, ultra-strong titanium 48.8 mm case also benefits from forged carbon, complemented by brushed, micro-blasted and satin finishes.

But it’s that dark black and grey color theme that give this new limited edition watch a stealth look, with a technical yet elegant style. The discreet red touches for the minute hands and power reserve indicator are meant to enhance legibility, while the Alinghi logo has quietly made its way onto the dial, making sure everyone knows what they are dealing with.

Just like any other HYT H1, this new watch features high-tech bellows powered by a mechanical movement to propel fluid into a capillary, which contains two liquids separated by a meniscus. For the Alinghi edition, the first one in black shows the time while the second one translucent works in opposition to the black liquid.

To enhance legibility in the dark, HYT has set it on a channel filled with luminescent material, while the mechanical base movement controlling the micro-fluidic module is manual wound. Developed with Chronode, this movement operates at 28,800 vph and comes backed up by 65 hours worth of energy.

A rugged, ultra-resistant reinforced fabric strap, secured with a titanium folding buckle, makes sure the watch stays firmly on your wrist. The third HYT H1 Alinghi will be produced in just 20 units, each of them set to cost as much as 65,000 CHF.