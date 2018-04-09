Enjoy the Balearic Dream at the Lavish Santa Ponsa Villa

If you’ve always dreamed about moving to the Balearic Islands, this spectacular property from Port Adriano, Mallorca, could be your future home. Priced at a cool €6.9 million or around $8.5 million in US dollars, this beautiful Santa Ponsa Villa comes with 5 spacious bedroom suites, 4 full baths and 10,763 sq. ft. of luxurious living spaces, but that’s part of the story.

This contemporary villa promises absolute privacy, an airy open-plan layout, stunning views of the sea, and nothing but the highest standards in terms of materials used – that might explain the Brazilian marble, bespoke woods or the high-end security, sound and lighting systems.

The ground floor comprises a spacious and bright living room, a lovely dining area complemented by a beautiful kitchen and an impressive staircase that leads upstairs. There’s also a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom here, plus a guest-toilet. The first floor of this residence features another large living room plus two spacious bedroom suites with dressing room.

Outside, the pool area and a covered terrace with summer kitchen and lounge will get the party started, while the spacious garage has room for several cars. The marina of Port Adriano just a few steps away, and the Country Club, the beach and various golf courses are all within walking distance from the villa. Where would you go first?

