Masters of Mayfair Will Help You Travel in Style

Masters of Mayfair is a British luxury travel accessories brand that’s pretty well known for their sumptuous sleep masks, travel socks and inflatable neck pillows, each of them boasting nothing but the finest materials to make sure you travel in style.

For instance, their Mayfair Sleep Mask Luxe is handmade in London and specially designed to enhance your sleep with natural lavender scents emanating from the soft bamboo silk fabric; frequent travelers will most likely have this thing keeping them company on a long-distance flight.

Next up, the Masters of Mayfair Luxury Inflatable Neck Pillow is made with natural cotton and features a front fastener that makes sure it won’t slide or slip around your neck while you fly to your next destination. Upon deflation, this thing will easily fold into the carry pouch, which in turn easily fits your luggage – handbag, briefcase, or whatever.

Last, but not least impressive, the Luxury Travel Anti-DVT Compression Socks were designed to regulate blood circulation; this feature will prevent blood clotting through a lack of movement. The combination of natural fabrics, techniques and meticulous design makes the Masters of Mayfair the perfect companions for a good night’s sleep on the go.